Nadda on two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh from Saturday

New Delhi, Aug 6 To take stock of the party's poll preparedness ahead of next year's Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP chief J.P. Nadda will be on a two-day visit to state from Saturday.

Sources said the BJP chief will also go to Uttarakhand for a two-day trip on August 21.

Last month, Nadda had virtually addressed the Uttar Pradesh BJP state executive meet, while his visit to Uttarakhand was cancelled.

Party leaders claimed that with Nadda's visit to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the BJP will shift to election mode in these two states.

Uttar Pradesh is the biggest state going to the polls early next year along with Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

A party functionary pointed out that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be very crucial for the BJP ahead of the general elections in 2024, and the party's central leadership is leaving no stone unturned to win the state for a second consecutive term.

"Everyone knows that the results of UP elections will set the tone for the next Lok Sabha polls. The BJP will not take the risk of losing the state, as that will create a negative atmosphere against the party in the next Lok Sabha elections. The party leadership is adopting a focused approach to win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls," he said.

Sharing the details of Nadda's Uttar Pradesh visit, BJP's national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said, "The BJP chief will begin his two-day organisational 'pravas' in Uttar Pradesh starting August 7. He will take part in various party programmes and guide the party workers.

"On Saturday, Nadda will address a meeting of the block and zila panchayat heads in Lucknow. Later, Nadda will hold a meeting with all the Assembly in-charges. In the evening, Nadda will hold an organisational meeting with the senior party leaders, including state office-bearers, Union ministers from Uttar Pradesh, MPs, state ministers, national office-bearers and state general secretaries at the party office. Later, he will address a core group meeting of Uttar Pradesh BJP."

On Sunday, Nadda will reach Agra where he will hold meetings with the party's district president, district in-charge, regional team and Morcha presidents. The BJP chief will also meet the MLAs and MLCs of the party in Agra.

Nadda will later address a Corona warriors' programme where several prominent doctors, medical staff and important personalities will be present.

In the second half of August, Nadda will be in Uttarakhand to take stock of the party's poll preparedness.

Nadda will interact with the state leaders in different groups and collect feedback from them.

Last month, a two-day coordination meeting was held between the BJP and the RSS. Despite being a small state, Uttarakhand is crucial for the ruling BJP as the saffron party has changed two Chief Ministers in four months there.

