Nadda to hold meeting with BJP MPs from Kashi, Gorakhpur, Avadh today

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP's national president JP Nadda will be holding a meeting with the Members of Parliament from three different regions of Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency on Thursday.

Today is the last day of the ongoing meeting of UP MPs under the leadership of BJP National President JP Nadda. The meeting which will witness the participation of UP MPs from Gorakhpur, Avadh and Varanasi, also called Kashi, will be held at 8 pm at the Constitution Club of Delhi today.

The meeting will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP State President Swatantra Dev Singh, State Minister Sunil Bansal, state party in-charge Radha Mohan Singh.

Other leaders who are scheduled to be present at the meeting include BJP MPs Sakshi Maharaj, Maneka Gandhi, Ravi Kishan; Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hardeep Singh Puri, and BJP National general secretary Arun Singh.

According to Uttar Pradesh BJP General Secretary Subrata Pathak, in today's meeting, there will be a discussion about the party's upcoming programs and brainstorming on the Uttar Pradesh elections.

In the first round of meeting held on Wednesday, the BJP discussed various upcoming party programs ahead of polls and also suggested that party workers should get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 with the second dose.

It was also suggested that a male and a female health volunteer should be appointed from the party in each village ahead of the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18 and Congress 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

