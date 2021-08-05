Nadda to meet BJP MPs from Rajasthan today

New Delhi, Aug 5 BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Thursday evening will review the functioning of party's Rajasthan unit with members of Parliament (MPs) from the state. All the BJP MPs from both the houses of parliament will attend the dinner meeting here.

Rajasthan BJP Chief Dr Satish Poonia and party national general secretary (organization) B.L. Santhosh are also likely to attend the review meeting of the party's functioning in the desert state.

A source said, "In the review meeting over dinner in Delhi, Nadda and Santhosh will interact with MPs of Rajasthan to discuss issues concerning party and failure of the Congress ruled state government."

According to a party insider, BJP central leadership will review work done under 'Sewa Hi Sangathan Abhiyaan' during the second wave of the Covid, how effectively the party promotes schemes of the Narendra Modi government among masses along with other issues.

"Status of outreach programme of the central government schemes' beneficiaries and upcoming programmes of the party will be discussed. Plan to highlight failure of the Congress government in state will also be discussed in the meeting," a party leader said.

On Wednesday, Nadda met with party MPs from Madhya Pradesh over dinner. Sources said that Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan left the meeting to push off to Bhopal to attend a meeting on the flood situation in some parts of the state. "Chief Minister rushed back to Bhopal to attend an emergency meeting on the flood situation he called late evening in Bhopal," sources said.

Last week in a similar meeting, Nadda met BJP's MPs from Uttar Pradesh and discussed poll preparedness. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present in the meeting.

Earlier, Nadda also met party MPs from Bihar. A senior party functionary said that it is a routine meeting held during a parliament session and nothing should be read between the lines.

