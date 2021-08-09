Naidu left debt burden of Rs 2 lakh crore in Andhra: YSRCP

Amaravati, Aug 9 Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy on Monday alleged that former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu left debts of more than Rs 2 lakh crore in the state when he left office.

"The debt burden left by Babu's (Naidu) government is more than Rs 2 lakh crore," said Reddy.

Bills due to contractors, power purchase dues, fee reimbursements and compensation to projects evacuees are some of them, he said.

The YSRCP leader castigated some sections of people for targeting the state government.

At a time when some sections of the media are attacking the state government on its credit position, the Parliamentarian compared the state debts of some states to prove a point that all is well.

He said Andhra has a debt of Rs 3.7 lakh crore, compared to Uttar Pradesh (Rs 6 lakh crore), Maharashtra (Rs 5 lakh crore), Tamil Nadu (Rs 4.8 lakh crore), Telangana (Rs 3.2 lakh crore) and Kerala (Rs 3.2 lakh crore)

Earlier, the ruling party leader alleged that some sections of the media are attempting to pass on lies about the Pulichintala project as truth.

He alleged that the earlier government under Naidu did not follow the protocols before filling the dam with water.

"A 2015 experts report said that the gates were weak and it exposes Babu," he alleged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor