Navjot Sidhu is 'incompetent', has connections with Pakistan, will oppose any move to make him Punjab CM: Amarinder Singh

Hours after resigning as Punjab Chief Minister, Capt Amarinder Singh said he will oppose any move to make Navjot Singh Sidhu chief ministerial face of the party in the state, saying that he is going to be a disaster and that he has a connection with the Pakistan establishment.

Capt Amarinder Singh toldin an exclusive interview that he will oppose any move to make Sidhu chief ministerial face for reasons of national security.

He also termed Sidhu, who is Punjab Congress chief, as "incompetent".

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security...: Amarinder Singh told ANI

He said it is Congress decision whether they want to keep Sidhu as PCC chief.

"If they want to make him the face as Chief Minister of Punjab, I will oppose him," Amarinder Singh said.

"Sidhu could not manage a thing. I know him very well. Don't think that he is some sort of magic word for Punjab. He is going to be a disaster," he said.

Capt Amarinder Singh said Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is Sidhu's "friend".

"He is friends with Imran Khan and General Bajwa. Daily so many drones, weapons, explosives, grenades, pistols, rifles, AK47s, RDX, heroine are coming (in Punjab). Where is all this coming from, from Pakistan....when he knows the bigwigs from Pakistan and we share a 600 km border with Pakistan, it is a matter of national security," Amarinder Singh said.

Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister and also submitted the resignation of his council of ministers to Governor Banwarilal Purohit earlier in the day.

The resignation came ahead of the meeting of the Congress legislature party convened by the party leadership.

Amarinder Singh said he had called party chief Sonia Gandhi in the morning to convey his decision to resign.

Asked what did she say, Amarinder Singh said: "She said sorry Amarinder".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor