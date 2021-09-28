Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who revolted against former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and won the post of Congress state president, has resigned in a few days. Amarinder will soon meet BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Since Sidhu has already resigned, all eyes are now on Amarinder's role.

Earlier this month, Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister, complaining of repeated "humiliation" by the party. Mr Sidhu, who set the stage for his exit, has now himself quit his post, though he says he will "continue to serve the Congress".

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress," Navjot Sidhu wrote in a resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, which he posted on social media.