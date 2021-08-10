NCP launches anti-BJP campaign in UP

Lucknow, Aug 10 After the Congress launched its 'BJP Gaddi Chhodo' campaign a day ago, it is now the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) that is launching its 'Samvidhaan bachao, UP bachao' campaign from Tuesday.

The state unit of the NCP will organise the campaign in every district and office-bearers of the party will visit the various districts to take part in the campaign.

State NCP president, Uma Shankar Yadav, said that besides staging a dharna, the party workers will also hand over a memorandum to the district magistrate in every district.

The Nationalist Congress Party in UP has decided to support the Samajwadi Party in the state assembly elections next year.

The decision is propelled by its strategy to check the BJP from coming to power in every state and uniting the opposition.

This is also a shift from the stand the NCP took in the previous assembly elections in UP. It had contested the state assembly elections in 2017 and 2012 on its own.

The NCP is organising the campaign to lay ground for itself in the state as it intends to contest the election and have some representation in the state assembly.

"We have yet to work out a seat-sharing arrangement with the SP. We will make it known as soon as it gets decided," said the state party president.

The party plans to extend its outreach by meeting people in villages and remote regions and "exposing lies and anti-constitutional" activities of the BJP government in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor