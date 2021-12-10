NCP Minister reveals Sharad Pawar's 'state secret', Congress scowls, BJP rattled

By IANS | Published: December 10, 2021 01:39 PM2021-12-10T13:39:33+5:302021-12-10T13:50:29+5:30

Mumbai, Dec 10 State politics heated up again with Nationalist Congress Party Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad declaring that ...

NCP Minister reveals Sharad Pawar's 'state secret', Congress scowls, BJP rattled | NCP Minister reveals Sharad Pawar's 'state secret', Congress scowls, BJP rattled

NCP Minister reveals Sharad Pawar's 'state secret', Congress scowls, BJP rattled

Next

Mumbai, Dec 10 State politics heated up again with Nationalist Congress Party Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad declaring that the Maha Vikas Aghadi

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Nationalist Congress PartyStateTrinamool congress partyCongress party-congressState authoritiesCongress party-congress maha vikas aghadiCongress party in lok sabhaShiv sena-nationalist congress party-congress alliance