Nearly 330,000 evacuated as Shanghai braces for typhoon

Shanghai, Sep 14 Nearly 330,000 people in Shanghai have been evacuated as the city is bracing for heavy rains and strong winds due to typhoon Chanthu, the 14th typhoon of the year, authorities said on Tuesday.

Chanthu was forecast to linger over sea waters between 100 km and 200 km east of the city until Wednesday before weakening and moving northeastward away from the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai meteorological centre.

Parts of Shanghai are forecast to receive precipitation of up to 250 mm from Monday night to Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Local authorities also have cancelled 150 long-distance buses, suspended some shipping and rail transit services, and closed 112 tourist attractions to brace for the typhoon.

The provincial meteorological centre of China's Jiangsu province issued a yellow alert, the third-highest, for typhoon Chanthu on Monday afternoon.

The education authorities in the city of Nantong have ordered the suspension of classes at kindergartens and primary and high schools on Tuesday.

