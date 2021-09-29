Need to save country's democracy, Kanhaiya says after joining Cong

New Delhi, Sep 29 CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar who has joined the Congress said that he has joined the party to save the country's democracy.

After joining Congress, Kanhaiya said, "I bow down to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. Some people want to destroy the culture and character of this country. When a fire breaks out in the settlement, only the bedroom cannot be saved. I want to join the most democratic party of this country. The Congress party holds the history of this country in itself."

"Congress party is a big ship, if Congress party survives, Bhagat Singh's dreams will survive," he added.

On joining the Congress on Tuesday, he said, "I have joined the Congress Parivar... I have not come to save the party... whatever the party will do to save the democracy, I will work with it."

"I fought against Congress in JNU elections. Individuals come and go is not bigger than the organization. But the way the Left party is fighting, it should increase the speed," he added.

Dalit leader from Gujarat, MLA Jignesh Mevani also joined the Congress on Tuesday.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, Organisation General Secretary KC Venugopal and Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das welcomed the two leaders into the party fold.

Before joining the party, the two leaders met Rahul Gandhi at the Congress headquarters for about 30 minutes. During this, Kanhaiya Kumar filled up the primary membership form of the Congress party and Kanhaiya presented a photo of Gandhi-Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh to Rahul Gandhi.

Randeep Surjewala said: "Today is a special day for the Congress party. Kanhaiya and Mevani continuously raised their voice against the policies of the Modi government. They will work as one and one eleven against the Modi government."

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "These two youths worked in a very revolutionary manner in the country. Congress party wholeheartedly welcomes Jignesh and Kanhaiya."

At the same time, Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das said, "On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, both the leaders along with Rahul Gandhi garlanded him. Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani met Rahul Gandhi several times. It is hoped that both the leaders will unite with the Congress. Will act as a strong link. The land of Bihar is waiting for Kanhaiya."

Jignesh Mevani has been the face of the Dalit movement in Gujarat. Before joining politics, he worked as a journalist, lawyer and Dalit activist. He has often been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies.

At the same time, Kanhaiya, who emerged from the students' movement, also contested from Begusarai in the Bihar Lok Sabha elections but lost to BJP's stalwart Giriraj Singh. However, Kanhaiya had caught the attention of the entire nation during his election campaign.

