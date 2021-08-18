NEP will be implemented systematically: K'taka minister

Bengaluru, Aug 18 The Karnataka government will focus on systematic implementation of National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020), Dr C.N. Ashwath Narayana, the minister of Higher Education, stated on Wednesday.

After inaugurating the national seminar, "Implementation of NEP 2020- A Road Map" organized by Kristu Jayanti College (Autonomous) in association with Bengaluru North University, he said, the real empowerment of the society can only happen through the appropriate education system for which the NEP aspires.

The National Education Policy-2020 has the objective to provide right kind of education, all round development of citizens, and upholding the rich heritage of the country. The economy could thrive only through knowledge, innovation, scientific and technical progress, he explained.

Narayana pointed out, "The government will focus on systematic implementation of NEP and seeks CSR funds from industry and donations from organizations towards this. The NEP strengthens the education system by eliminating the previously existed rigidities, granting autonomy to institutions and becoming more flexible."

P. Pradeep, The Commissioner, Dept of collegiate education, said, the real essence of the NEP-2020 lies in giving freedom to students and there will be no hard separation between arts, humanities, science subjects. In this way, the policy enables multi-disciplinary learning.

Saying that NEP aspires to empower students by enhancing their skills & ability and giving importance to Health & Wellness, he added, The National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) aligned Curriculum, Scientific pedagogy, qualitative assessment, and adaptability of the system will pave way for preparing students to become globally competitive.

Prof B. Thimmegowda, Vice-Chairman, State Higher Education Council, Prof Kumuda, Vice-Chancellor (in charge), Bengaluru North University, Dr Venkatesha Murty, Registrar, Bengaluru North University, and Fr Dr Augustine George CMI, Principal, Kristu Jayanti College were present on the occasion.

