Never proposed alliance with YSRCP in Andhra: BJP

Amaravati, Aug 11 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary and Andhra Pradesh co-incharge Sunil Deodhar on Wednesday said that the national party never proposed an alliance with the ruling YSRCP and called it a 'rowdy' party.

"We never proposed any alliance with rowdy YSRCP in AP," said Deodhar.

Instead of an alliance, the BJP leader said the ruling party at the Centre waged a war against YSRCP's alleged anti-people decisions.

"On the contrary, we conducted a number of protests against anti-people decisions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy," he claimed.

Mincing no words, Deodhar also attacked the principal opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the southern state and hinted at regular prolonged absence of Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

"The other family state party, the TDP is locked up for the last more than two years," he alleged.

Earlier, senior YSRCP leader and Minister Perni Venkatramaiah alleged that the BJP was conspiring to crash the state government to elevate a person donning saffron robes to the CM's pedestal.

He termed the BJP as any other regular political party that also executes plotting and asserted that it was not an NGO.

The Minister alleged that the BJP is hoping for a "baba's rule in AP".

Aiming to capture power in Andhra, BJP's Deodhar has been spending considerable time in the state.

Its recent attempt to win the Tirupati Parliamentary bypoll fizzled, even after cashing in on the 'charisma' of local actor - politician and Janasena founder Pawan Kalyan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor