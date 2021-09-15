'New coalition of intermediate powers needed for better global governance'

New Delhi, Sep 15 Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday called for setting up a new coalition of intermediate powers for better global governance.

Addressing a virtual session on "Future of Global Governance and Development Partnerships" at "Leads 2021" organised by FICCI, he said: "India has always been a votary of multilateral fora for global governance. Build new coalitions of intermediate powers for better global governance and rule of international law for better serving the global community."

Noting that it is important to create a convergence of approach towards addressing global public goods, he said: "Global leadership has to show urgent and effective commitment backed by action for saving the planet."

Rajiv Kumar said that the economic recovery is strengthening and this is the opportune moment for a change in the world order. He emphasised that a new world order will usher in if the global economy remains open and said a new world order will happen only if the openness that has made all successful in the post World War period is maintained.

Pointing that openness is under threat, he said: "We need to put our heads together to ensure a liberalised and multilateral order is put in place."

Rajiv Kumar also urged the corporate sector to take the lead in setting the world order post the pandemic. "Governments world over have tried but so far the corporate world has not lent their shoulder to reshape the world order," he said.

Participating in the same session, Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that global governance and development partnerships should also take into consideration cultural and spiritual development partnerships with equal opportunities to promote sustainable pluralism.

