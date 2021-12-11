NGT forms panel to study impact of blasting in Kerala's stone quarries

New Delhi, Dec 11 The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a seven-member joint committee to study the impact of blasting in various stone quarry sites in Kerala with nonel detonation technology at distances of 50 m, 75 m, 100 m, 125 m, 150 m, 200 m and 250 m.

Nonel is a shock tube detonator designed to initiate explosions, generally for the purpose of demolition of buildings and for use in the blasting of rock in mines and quarries.

The study will include the impact caused by vibrations on different soil strata or earth profile in the area, and noise and air levels, building human and wildlife. The study may be completed within three months and report furnished within four months, NGT said in an order dated December 9.

Due to topography of the state, longer distance will obstruct the legitimate mining activities in violation of sustainable development principle. With the use of nonel detonation technology, 50 m distance is adequate and does not cause any adverse impact, the tribunal added.

The members of the joint committee comprising Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Indian Institute of Mines or IIT, Dhanbad, CSIR Central Institute of Mining & Fuel Research, Dhanbad, CSIR-Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, and Directorate General of Mines Safety will be coordinated by the CPCB.

The committee may undertake visit to the relevant sites and except for such visits, conduct proceedings online if necessary. The committee will be at liberty to take assistance from any other expert or institution.

The NGT's order came while dealing with mining leasees undertaking quarry mining at various locations in Kerala which also involves blasting.

