NIA: How Vaze & Co diabolically 'silenced' Hiran - Bollywood style

By IANS | Published: September 8, 2021 04:00 PM2021-09-08T16:00:04+5:302021-09-08T16:20:20+5:30

Mumbai, Sep 8 Chilling details have emerged of how Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran paid with his life for ...

NIA: How Vaze & Co diabolically 'silenced' Hiran - Bollywood style | NIA: How Vaze & Co diabolically 'silenced' Hiran - Bollywood style

NIA: How Vaze & Co diabolically 'silenced' Hiran - Bollywood style

Next

Mumbai, Sep 8 Chilling details have emerged of how Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran paid with his life for refusing to implicate himself in the planting of his own SUV near Antilia, the home of businessman Mukesh Ambani, and was finally eliminated by several former cops and others in a cold-blooded Bollywood-style operation.

In its 290-page charge sheet, the National Investigation Agency

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Mansukh hiranMansukh hiranNational Investigation AgencyMukesh AmbaniMukesh ambSpecial national investigation agencyMukesh d ambKochi national investigation agencyNational investigationInvestigation agencyKolkata special task forceThe national investigation agency