Nigerian police arrest 20 over killing of travellers

Lagos, Aug 16 Nigerian police has confirmed that 20 suspects were arrested in connection with the killing of 22 travellers in Plateau state over the weekend.

Police have deployed an intervention team to the Plateau state to carry out an on-the-spot assessment and enhance a response to protect the community and run after the attackers following the Saturday attack on travellers, Xinhua news agency quoted Frank Mba, a spokesperson for the police headquarters, as saying on Sunday.

"Meanwhile, 20 suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, while 33 victims have been rescued," Mba said.

At least 22 persons were killed and 14 injured on Saturday morning when a convoy of five buses carrying Muslim travellers were attacked by armed men.

Mba said that police were working with the military, other security forces and the state government to ensure that attackers were brought to justice.

He urged local residents to support the security forces by providing useful information that would lead to the arrest of other attackers and forestall further attacks.

Nigeria has witnessed security challenges, including terrorism, banditry and tribal conflicts, which have led to many deaths and kidnappings every year.

The Plateau state is situated in Nigeria's middle belt where the Muslim-dominated north and the Christian-majority south meet.

