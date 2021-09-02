Nirupam meets Rahul Gandhi, discusses Maha politics

New Delhi, Sep 2 Former Mumbai Congress President Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and discussed Maharashtra and Mumbai politics ahead of the BMC elections.

After the meeting he said that, "after a long time I met Rahulji and discussed political issues of Maharashtra and Mumbai."

Nirupam who was the Mumbai Congress President till the Lok Sabha election but quit after the poll debacle has been a bitter critic of the Congress-Shiv Sena alliance. When asked about his discussion on the issue he said, "I can't reveal what was discussed but we have discussed major political issues in the state and I can't tell you more than that."

Nirupam had the meeting before the crucial BMC election where the Shiv Sena has been ruling the local body for a long time. The Congress is still undecided about the elections about whether to go in alliance or contest separately. Though Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has given a statement about contesting separately in the next election which was backed by Nirupam as well.

But the MRCC which is headed by Bhai Jagtap has not given any clarity on the BMC polls. While the BJP is the single largest party, it is now pitted against the Shiv Sena. In the 227 member BMC, the Congress has 33 seats and the Shiv Sena has 65 while the BJP has 105. The election is slated for next year.

The former Mumbai Congress Chief was against any tie up with the Shiv Sena. Nirupam, a former Shiv Sena leader, had joined the Congress in 2005,and has attacked Sena leaders often, especially Sanjay Raut. When Sanjay Raut during the Sachin Waze controversy had said he had cautioned the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders about Vaze, Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday sought the interrogation of Raut by the NIA.

In his tweet at that time, Sanjay Nirupam said, "Sanjay Raut said that he was against the reinstatement of Sachin Vaze, however till yesterday he termed Vaze as an honest and capable officer, then who are the leaders on whose behest Vaze came back this should also be told, NIA should pick people like Raut and reach to the godfathers of Vaze."

