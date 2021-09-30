Nishad Party seeks probe into Phoolan's property

Lucknow, Sep 30 Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a probe into the property of late outlaw-turned-politician Phoolan Devi which was allegedly usurped by some distant relatives.

Phoolan's mother and immediate family are living in a pitiable condition in Jalaun.

"I met the chief minister and spoke to him about Phoolan's property. Recently I met Phoolan's mother and found the family living in abject poverty," he said.

The chief minister reportedly asked Nishad to give a complaint in this regard for further action.

Sanjay Nishad had visited Phoolan's samadhi sthal at Chaubeghat in Mirzapur earlier in September and had said that he would appeal to the central and state governments to order a high-level inquiry into what happened to her property after her death.

Phoolan was shot dead outside her residence in Delhi on July 25, 2001, when she was the Samajwadi Party MP from Mirzapur.

She was born in August 1963 in a Mallah family of Shekhpur Gudha ka Purwa village in Jalaun and became MP in 1996.

The Nishad Party is trying to claim her political legacy and has announced that it will install her statue. Nishad said that his party would take care of Phoolan's family.

Sanjay Nishad said that the chief minister has asked state minister Siddharth Nath Singh to get deterrent's in reservation benefits to Nishads removed.

