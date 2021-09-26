N.Korea slams Japanese PM over UNGA speech

Seoul, Sep 26 A North Korean researcher on Sunday slammed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for his recent address to the UN General Assembly (UNGA), stressing Pyongyang would not associate with whoever his successor will be if Tokyo's "hostile policy" towards it continues.

Ri

"(Suga's speech) revealed again the true character of a hostile policy against the republic by misrepresenting the character and nature of the issue," Ri wrote.

"Going forward, we will never associate with any politician that would follow the hostile policy against North Korea of their predecessors, including (former Prime Minister Shinzo) Abe and Suga, whoever will become the next Prime Minister."

Suga earlier offered to resign as the Prime Minister, and the process of electing the new chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), who will serve as the next premier, is expected to take place later this month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor