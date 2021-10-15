N.Korean defector sentenced for breaking into police station

Seoul, Oct 15 A North Korean defector has been sentenced to six months in prison for breaking into a police station in Seoul and pouring flour over an officer to stream the incident on his online channel, judicial sources said on Friday.

The 24-year-old, whose identity was not disclosed, climbed over a wire fence into Gwanak Police Station in southern Seoul in June, charged toward the officer on duty and dumped flour over him, saying he would test police capability to respond to an infiltration, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The defector was also charged with destroying police property worth about 1 million won ($840).

Investigations found that the man committed the act to draw more viewers to his online streaming channel.

In the ruling, the court said it took into consideration that the defendant confessed to his crime and has bipolar disorder from having difficulty adapting to South Korea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor