'No decision is best decision' is Congress' philosophy: Nadda

New Delhi, July 26 BJP chief J.P. Nadda said on Monday that Congress has a philosophy of ‘no decision is best decision.

Nadda was speaking at a function organised at the party headquarters here to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Hitting out at the main opposition party for not taking any decision against terrorist attacks, Nadda said, "Congress has the philosophy of ‘no decision is the best decision' and whenever there is a deal in the interest of the country, its philosophy remains ‘no mission but commission'. Nationalism is a synonym of Bharatiya Janata Party. It is our responsibility to preserve this."

Talking about the surgical strike and the Balakot air strike, Nadda said, "

Emphasising that forces have been given a free hand to take decisions, Nadda said, "Since the BJP government came to power under the leadership of Modi, the defence forces have been given a free hand to take decisions after accessing the situation. This is the impact of changed leadership."

He also pointed out that terrorists are punished at the earliest by the Modi government.

"Earlier, a terrorist used to come to India and create disturbance for 2.5 years. The army is the same, but if the leadership is not right, the terrorist can create havoc for 2.5 years. If the leadership is right, they can be neutralised in 2.5 weeks," Nadda said.

Referring to the defence acquisitions by India under the Modi government, the BJP chief said, "After the arrival of Prime Minister Modi, a fleet of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft is available in India. We have 28 Apache helicopters, 15 Chinook choppers, 145 ultra-light Howitzers, and 100 Vajra artillery guns. Today, India is exporting bullet-proof jackets."

"We need to understand which party or leader gives importance to national security. And whose arrival and departure makes a difference," Nadda said.

Talking about the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, Nadda said, "We celebrate it as the day of bravery. Kargil is a symbol of bravery of our soldiers. The enemy was hiding above and our brave soldiers were standing thousands of feet below. The tricolor was hoisted by attacking the enemy under adverse conditions."

