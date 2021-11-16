No legal significance of resolution passed by Bengal assembly against decision on BSF jurisdiction extension: Suvendu Adhikari

Stating that the resolution passed by the West Bengal Assembly against the Centre's decision to extend BSF's jurisdiction to 50km from the international border in the state has no legal significance, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that the implementation of the CAA must also begin in the state.

"The resolution does not have any legal significance. The notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 11 will remain intact. Its implementation has been also started," Adhikari, who is Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, told ANI.

"People in the state are welcoming the Centre's decision. People of TMC who are involved in cattle trafficking, drug smuggling and human trafficking are scared," he said.

Adhikari slammed the remarks of TMC MLAs over the Centre's decision during the assembly session and alleged that derogatory language had been used against BSF.

"BSF provides security at the borders and their personnel have sacrificed their lives for our safety. Disrespecting them in the Assembly is sending the wrong message," he said.

The BJP leader said Bengal needs special census and the implementation of the CAA must also be started in the state.

West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Centre's move to extend BSF's jurisdiction to 50km from the international border in the state.

Adhikari said 112 members voted in favour of the resolution and 63 members opposed it. The BJP opposed the resolution.

The Centre had earlier in October empowered BSF to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International Border (IB) along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

Reacting to the arrest of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist from the Subhashgram area from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, Adhikari said that swift action must be taken seeking the situation in the state. He also sought tight vigil on the actions of the banned terrorist outfit.

"There is no fencing in the 500 km border area of the state, especially near the coastal areas of the South and North Parganas. Terrorists enter in the border with the help of the fishermen. From there they reach to Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, Malda and Murshidabad for their anti-national activities," he said.

Adhikari termed the 'Duare Ration' scheme by the state government a 'gimmick'.

"This is a gimmick and a political stunt. The people in Bengal are more interested in industries and employment. The West Bengal government did not reduce on cess on the fuel prices but reduced the cost of liquor in the state," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor