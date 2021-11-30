No lockdown, don't heed rumours, reiterates Bommai

Bengaluru, Nov 30 Reassuring the people that there is no proposal to impose lockdown in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday again appealed to people not to heed to rumours in this regard.

Speaking to reporters, he reiterated that "there is no question of imposing the lockdown now. Normal life should go on".

However, he wanted the people to strictly follow the Covid norms in public places. Institutions too need to function responsibly by adhering to the norms at programmes conducted by them, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is keeping strict vigil against Omicron, the new variant of Covid virus. Meanwhile precautions against the Delta variant too are being tightened.

"Government is tackling the issue on two fronts. Test swab samples in suspicious cases had been sent to NCBS for genome sequencing to ascertain the exact variant. International passengers are being strictly screened at the airports. Those who were in contact with them are also being traced and tested," he said.

State government has issued the guidelines for setting up clusters where a spurt in the cases had been reported. Those in the clusters are being tested again 7 days after they get a positive report in the first test.

About 4,000 persons have been tested at SDM college in Dharwad. Similar tests are on at clusters in Mysuru, Hassan, and Anekal in Bengaluru, Bommai said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor