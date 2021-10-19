No need to hold T20 WC match with Pakistan: Ramdas Athawale

Raising concerns over the terrorist activities and killing of civilians in Kashmir, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said in the present situation there should be no cricket match between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "It is high time for now. The Government of India must launch a final war against Pakistan to stop them. The Indian government and Prime Minister want to have good relations with Pakistan. But their terror activities have not stopped hence there is a need to do a final war against Pakistan to stop them."

Speaking further on the India-Pakistan T20 match scheduled later this month during the ongoing T20 World Cup, the union minister said, "Looking at the present situation, there is no need to hold a T20 match with Pakistan. I will surely speak with the Government of India on this matter."

India-Pakistan T20 match is slated for October 24. The last time the two teams had taken on each other was during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley.

Aam Aadmi Party has also demanded that the Indian cricket team should opt-out of its match against Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai.

During a press conference, Atishi, AAP MLA from Kalkaji said, "We see people being attacked in Kashmir. I'm sure that even the Prime Minister agrees with the stand of not conducting the match (IND v PAK) as when in Opposition he used to question that when state-sponsored terrorism is taking place in India why should we play cricket with them?"

She further said, "So, I am sure that not only AAP but even BJP and its leadership along with the PM will agree that unless such attacks in India and targeted attacks on Indians stop, it will not be right to play matches like this."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Monday said India will have to play arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup as no team can refuse to play another side in a tournament organised by International Cricket Council (ICC).

The much-awaited high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup will take place on October 24 in Dubai.

Three non-Kashmiri labourers were fired upon by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per CID sources, all three labourers are residents of Bihar.

Earlier a gol-gappa hawker from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. The hawker, Arvind Kumar Sah, and another Sagir Ahmad from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama.

( With inputs from ANI )

