No place for Dalits, farmers in Yogi Adityanath govt: Chhattisgarh CM over Prayagraj murders

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday slammed the Yogi Adiyanath government of Uttar Pradesh over the alleged killing of four Dalits in Prayagraj and said that there is no place for the Dalits, farmers and labourers in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, "On one side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laying the foundation stone of an airport, on the other hand, four Dalits are killed in Prayagraj. So the situation of law and order can be understood. The whole country saw the situation in Hathras and the kind of barbarism done with the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. There is no place for farmers, Dalits and labourers in the Yogi Adityanath government."

Asked about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visits to the state before the assembly elections scheduled early next year, Baghel said that she is visiting every part of the state and standing up wherever there is injustice.

"Priyanka Gandhi is visiting every part of the state for the farmers, Dalits and the labourers. She stands up wherever there is injustice," he said.

The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister added that the party's organisation is becoming stronger in the state and claimed that the party would pose a challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"We conducted a big rally in Prime Minister's constituency, Varanasi. Priyanka Gandhi has addressed in Gorakhpur as well which is the home town of the chief minister. Our organisation is becoming stronger which is why we are able to do rallies. Every section of society is getting connected to us, be it the farmers, labourers or women. Our situation is improving in the state and we will pose a challenge to the BJP," he said.

Talking about the membership drive launched by Congress to recruit 1 crore party workers in 15 days, he said that the set target would be accomplished.

"We have set the target, it would be accomplished. We have launched this drive at the national level, we will do it in Uttar Pradesh as well," he told ANI.

Talking about the leaders joining the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party and the BJP, he said that the people have understood that it is all sponsored.

"The BJP inducted a lot of people in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, but the people have understood that it is all sponsored. They inducted a lot of people in West Bengal, what was the result? All of the inducted members are returning. In Chhattisgarh, former chief minister Jogi left the party, but we won with a three-fourth majority. It does not affect much. A lot of people are taking the membership of Congress," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

