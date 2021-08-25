'No plan to ban alcohol in Rajasthan but plan afoot to boost revenue'

Jaipur, Aug 25 The Rajasthan government wants to collect revenue by selling good quality liquor and there is no proposal to ban sale of liquor in the state.

The state government clarified this in a written reply to a question in the assembly asked by the BJP MLA Madan Dilawar.

Dilawar in his question had asked that a total of 73 accidents were reported in the state due to drunken driving in 2019 and 2020 in which 37 people died. "Also, incidents of crime against women like rape, murder, robbery have increased district wise. Is it appropriate to ban liquor in the state keeping these figures in mind-if yes, elaborate, if no, plz elaborate," he said.

Elaborating on its stand, the state government said, "The alcohol restrain policy is in force in the state under which the department takes action on illegal liquor activities. The objective of keeping control over liquor products is to provide good quality liquor and earn revenue; the proposal to ban liquor is not in consideration, it said.

It is to be noted that former MLA Gurusharan Chhabra died after protesting in state demanding liquor ban under the Raje government. Since then, there has been a demand to ban alcohol in the state.

