No political interference in police probe into Goa teenager's death: BJP

Panaji, Aug 20 State Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Friday ruled out any political interference in the police investigation into the mysterious death of a 19-year-old girl, who was found dead at the popular Calangute beach in North Goa earlier this month.

"There is no involvement from our side in any way. If need be, it can be enquired into. No problem. There is no pressure from anyone. But if the case still needs to be probed again, I have spoken to the CM, he has said he will do it," Tanavade said.

The deceased, a resident of Nachinola village in North Goa, was missing since the morning of August 12 and a missing complaint was filed by her father with a local police station. The body was found the following day at Calangute beach. A post mortem has ruled out any sexual assault and murder, while identifying the cause of death as drowning.

But days after the body was found, her father has now accused the Goa Police of shoddy investigation and alleged that the police had initially tried to force him to not register a missing complaint, which eventually delayed police action.

The Opposition in poll-bound Goa has also stepped up pressure on the state administration, while accusing the police of trying to scuttle the probe into her death.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor