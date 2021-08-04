No representation for 13 districts in Karnataka cabinet

Bengaluru, Aug 4 Though Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured equal representation to all regions, as many as 13 districts have no representation in his cabinet expanded on Wednesday.

Bengaluru has got seven representatives and six districts Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Tumkur, Bagalkot, Belagavi, and Haveri two each, while Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Vijayapura, Ballary, Davanagere, Hassan, Ramnagar, Kolar, Chikkamagalur, Mysuru, Raichur, Yadgir, and Kalburgi have not been given representation.

M.P. Renukacharya, a former Minister from Davanagere, said his district has been neglected.

Sources said the decision had been taken to accommodate loyal party leaders like B.C. Nagesh from Tiptur constituency in Tumkur district and V. Sunil Kumar from Karkala constituency in Udupi district.

