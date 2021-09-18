No talks with anyone, just submitted my resignation as Punjab CM, says Amarinder Singh

Capt Amarinder Singh, who resigned as Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday, said that he has not held any discussion with anyone about his future plans and just submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Amarinder Singh toldin an exclusive interview that he will oppose any move to make state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu chief ministerial face of Congress government in the state and said he will be a "disaster for Punjab".

Asked about his future plans and whether he is in talks with BJP, Capt Amarinder Singh said: "I did not have any discussion with anyone. So far, I have handed over my resignation to the Governor. That is all."

Amarinder Singh lambasted Sidhu, considered to be his bete noire in the state Congress.

"Sidhu cannot handle anything. Sidhu is not a magic word for Punjab. He is going to a disaster. It is up to the Congress Party that they made him the party state president. But if they made Sidhu the face of the Chief Minister I will oppose him. Because it is a matter of national security. And, I know what kind of relationship he maintains with Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan and General Bajwa are his friends," he said.

Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister and also submitted the resignation of his council of ministers to the Governor earlier in the day.

The resignation came ahead of the meeting of the Congress legislature party convened by the party leadership.

( With inputs from ANI )

