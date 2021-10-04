'Nobody takes responsibility...': SC says as AG mentions Lakhimpur Kheri violence

New Delhi, Oct 4 Citing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Attorney General K.K. Venugopal on Monday told the Supreme Court that an "unfortunate incident" happened and the protest against the farm laws must stop now. At this, the top court said that when "such incidents happen, nobody takes responsibility".

"A large number of petitions (against the three farm laws) have been filed. Unfortunate event happened at Lakhimpur Kheri. Such incidents should not happen. The protests must stop..", Venugopal told a bench headed by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar.

"When such incidents happen, nobody takes responsibility," said the bench, noting that when it had already stayed the three farm laws, there is nothing to be implemented and what are the farmers protesting for.

Stressing that no one other than the top court can decide the validity of the farm laws, the bench said: "When that is so, and when farmers are in court challenging the laws, why protest on streets?"

It said the principal question for adjudication before it is whether the principal issue of right to protest is absolute, when petitioners have moved the court, and can they still resort to protest when matter is sub-judice.

"Protest why? When the law is not in force at all and the court has kept it in abeyance. Law is made by Parliament, not by the government."

The top court made these observations while agreeing to examine the plea by Kisan Mahapanchayat seeking space for protesters to conduct protest at Jantar Mantar against the three farm laws. The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor