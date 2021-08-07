Not aware of any complaint against me: Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 7 It's been three months since the Congress party high command bowled a googly and appointed V.D. Satheesan as the new Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, much against the wishes of the rival factions led by Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala and had upset both the veterans.

The appointment of K. Sudhakaran as the new state party president was another blow to the two veterans and if for long, both Chandy and Chennithala were leading their respective factions, with the high command bringing in both Satheesan and Sudhakaran, the two have now joined hands together.

However for the past few days there were speculations that there has been a few letters sent to the high command pointing the ineffective leadership of Satheesan, despite the second Pinarayi Vijayan government getting caught in a few scams and the opposition was unable to cash in on it.

Reacting to the media reports about the complaints against him, Satheesan said he is not aware of any such complaint that has gone to the high command.

"We have been raising each and every issue against the government in the most appropriate manner. Raising issues does not mean one has to create trouble on the floor of the house by barging into the well of the house. What we have been told is our performance is good and I do not know of any complaints that have been made," said Satheesan to the media on Saturday.

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala confirmed that few party leaders have called on him and since the parliament session is going on, there was hardly any time to go into the revamp of the party in Kerala.

He added that once the session is over, the revamp at the top and district level will take place as so far only Sudhakaran was appointed.

Both Chandy and Chennithala, after getting a raw deal with the high command making their own decisions to select Satheesan and Sudhakaran, they are in no mood to relent and are determined to see that their aides get accommodated at all levels of the party, which according to those in the know of things will happen next week.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor