Not concerned with TN BJP chief's fast over Mekedatu: Bommai

New Delhi, July 31 Reacting on Tamil Nadu state BJP state President K. Annamalai's announcement of fasting opposing the implementation of Mekedatu project, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that he is not concerned about it.

"I am only concerned over implementation of the Mekedatu project. Annamalai is fasting or not, it is none of my concern. We have rights over the water. Our share has been allocated. We have already prepared a detailed project report on Mekedatu. After getting approvals, we will surely begin the Mekedatu project. There is no question of second thought on that, no matter who sits on fasting," Bommai stated.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai, a former IPS officer, who attained star status while working as an IPS officer in Karnataka announced that he will sit on hunger strike opposing Karnataka government's plans to start work of Mekedatu project on August 5.

Meanwhile, various organizations who commended K. Annamalai's work in Karnataka as a senior police officer and took to streets whenever he was transferred, have now called for protest against him over his statement on the Mekedatu project.

