Not much heard about seizure of drugs at Gujarat port: Manoj Jha slams media over 'exaggerated coverage' of Mumbai cruise raid case

Slamming the 'exaggerated' media coverage of Aryan Khan's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise raid case as compared to that of the seizure of around 3,000 kg of drugs from Mundra port in Gujarat, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha said that not much was heard about the latter case "as if the 3000 kg heroin evaporated in the air".

"In the past days, 3000 kg of drugs were seized from the Mundra port. However, we did not hear much from the media about it as if the 3000 kg heroin evaporated in the air," Jha told ANI.

He further said, "This is 'headline management' so that the country should think in some other direction rather than thinking about the important issues".

"We can never forget the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Where on the one hand, media and government authorities were completely immersed over questions like who brought 10-15 grams of drugs, rather than the plethora of issues including the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jha while recalling actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case where the NCB arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Questioning NCB, Jha said, "The rule of law is not visible. A person seems to be behaving like the officials of NCB in the whole incident. How is he present there? Is he a witness or is he a former, who is he? Till today this is not clear in this matter".

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. As many as 18 arrests have been made in the cruise ship raid case so far.

A Mumbai Magistrate court had on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others to judicial custody for 14 days.

( With inputs from ANI )

