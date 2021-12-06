Not our jurisdiction: Delhi Police to court on plea seeking FIR against Khattar

New Delhi, Dec 6 The Delhi Police on Monday told a court that no cognisable offence was committed under its jurisdiction, while replying to a plea seeking lodging of an FIR against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his alleged remarks against the protesting farmers in a video.

The Delhi Police's submission came after the court sought an action taken report (ATR) in the matter.

The alleged video of Khattar making provocative speeches has been recorded in Chandigarh which is outside the jurisdiction of the Delhi Police, it said, adding that they have gone through the petition and viewed the CD attached to it.

The petitioner, Advocate Amit Sahni, said that the controversial video is available on various social media platforms and viewed by netizens of the national capital, highlighting the farmers are already sitting on the borders of Delhi-NCR.

In the past, a law and order situation was created due to the farmer rallies and protests, he said arguing that such remarks could have spiked the agitation and created a law and order situation in Delhi and NCR.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on December 21. On the case filed at the Rouse Avenue Court, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Sachin Gupta had directed the Delhi Police to file the status report or ATR (if any) by the Crime Branch.

Sahni had filed the complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Khattar on the basis of a controversial video that went viral.

According to the petition, the video was recorded during a meeting of the Haryana Chief Minister with BJP's Kisan Morcha workers at his residence in Chandigarh.

"The content of the video makes it clear that the alleged accused has committed offence under sections 109, 153, 153A and 505 of the IPC by provocation with an intent to cause a riot, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony and making statements conducing to public mischief under section 109, 153, 153A, 505 IPC," the plea said.

The petitioner said, "No one is above the law and the law applies to everyone equally, regardless of anyone's rank or position."

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26, 2020, against the three new farm laws Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 which have now been repealed.

