Not permitting rally in Delhi is unfortunate, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 3 Terming it unfortunate that permission was denied for the Congress' national rally in New Delhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that he would like to thank Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for choosing Rajasthan to take out this rally.

Speaking to the media, the Rajasthan CM said, "Inflation issue rocks the nation at present and at such a time, if the rally representing the sentiments of the entire countrymen was being taken out, what was the reason that they refused it," he questioned hitting upon the central government.

We thank Sonia ji, Rahul ji that they have chosen Jaipur, Rajasthan and I hope that people from Rajasthan will come in large numbers and people will come from all over the country; it will be a very successful rally, he added.

Answering a question if there has been some panic in the central government due to which they denied permission for the rally, he said, "The central government is not even listening to the countrymen, whether it is inflation or farmers issue. They are full of ego and pride and this pride will teach them a lesson in the future, he added.

The CM said that this arrogance will be shattered in 2024 as pride and ego do not work in a democracy and a person needs to be humble.

