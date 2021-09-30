Nothing is right in Congress at present, Rahul Gandhi taking decisions without holding any position: Natwar Singh

Amid the political crisis faced by Congress in Punjab, former External Affairs Minister Natwar Singh on Thursday said that "nothing is right" in the party at present.

The former union minister slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying he takes decisions in all matters without holding any position in the party.

"Rahul Gandhi, who doesn't even hold any designation in the party, but he takes decisions in all the matters. Nothing is going right in the party at present," Singh told ANI.

He said Rahul Gandhi, who is MP from Wayanad and a former Congress chief, was among those responsible for the present problems of the party.

"Three persons are responsible for this, one of whom is Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Natwar Singh said that Rahul Gandhi took the decision to replace Captain Amarinder Singh, who has a long experience of 52 years. Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab Chief Minister earlier this month.

Targeting the Congress leadership, Natwar Singh said instead of Captain Amarinder Singh, the Congress has given the responsibility to Sidhu, "who can take any decision at any time".

Sidhu, who was appointed Punjab Congress chief in July amid factionalism in the state unit, resigned on September 28.

Natwar Singh also took a dig at Sidhu.

"Sidhu had resigned from Rajya Sabha and then met Vice President Hamid Ansari and asked if I can come back. On this, Hamid Ansari said that now the resignation cannot be withdrawn," Natwar Singh said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor