Notice issued to BMRCL for not using Kannada in official event

Bengaluru, Sep 1 Karnataka government on Wednesday issued a notice to the Managing Director of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for 'neglecting' the state's official language Kannada during the inauguration of the Nayandalli-Kengeri stretch of Namma Metro held here on August 28.

State Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture, V. Sunil Kumar, has issued the notice to BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez, seeking clarification for the 'blunder' and action against the officials responsible for it.

"The official language of the state was not used on the display boards on the main dais of the event. This is a serious issue. The negligence of the native regional language in the capital city is serious," Sunil Kumar said.

"Language is an emotional issue. The negligence on this matter cannot be tolerated as it will send a wrong signal to the people of the state. The government departments, which should upheld the Kannada language and culture of the state, seems to have turned a blind eye towards this. This is considered as dereliction of duty on the part of BMRCL," he added.

The use of Kannada has been made compulsory at all government programmes. In spite of this, the BMRCL has shown negligence, Sunil Kumar stated in the order.

