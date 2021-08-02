NZ allows workers quarantine-free travel from Tonga, Samoa, Vanuatu

Wellington, Aug 2 New Zealand on Monday announced its decision to allow seasonal workers quarantine-free from Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the decision at a press conference that seasonal workers will be allowed to travel to New Zealand from Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu without going through the 14-day managed isolation and quarantine, reports Xinhua news agency.

Further discussions will be held in the government next week to finalise the decision in principle, Ardern said.

The new quarantine-free travel for seasonal workers will assist industries reliant on seasonal workers from the Pacific, such as horticulture and agriculture, she said.

The three Pacific countries have largely managed Covid-19 well, with no record of community transmissions.

Samoa and Vanuatu have recorded three and four imported cases respectively, with no new cases in recent months.

Tonga has not reported any cases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor