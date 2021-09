NZ continues crackdown on gangs, organised crime

Wellington, Sep 17 New Zealand Police Minister Poto Williams said on Friday that the country is continuing its relentless crackdown on gangs and organised crime.

"The government has never been more active in cracking down on gangs and organised crime, and getting gang leaders off our streets," Williams said in a statement.

The success of Operation Tauwhiro shows the impact the government's record investment in police continues to have, the Minister said, adding there are 700 additional officers alone to be focused on organised crime, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Gangs destroy lives, but we will not let them destroy communities," Williams said, adding Operation Tauwhiro will continue to disrupt and prevent firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups.

The government has already committed to introducing Firearms Prohibition Orders to protect the public from firearms harm, the Minister said.

He added that the police has seized NZ$500 million ($353 million) in cash and assets from gangs in the last four years.

