Objections to NEP natural, says LS Speaker Om Birla

Bengaluru, Sep 25 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that objection to implementation of National Education Policy (NEP), is natural.

He was addressing the media here on Saturday.

Answering a question on strong objections raised by the Congress for implementation of NEP, he said, the government will implement NEP only after deliberations and considering advantages as well as disadvantages.

Birla opined that, discipline and decency are missing in Parliament and Assemblies these days. The good message has to reach to the public. Pro-people programmes must be taken up by the legislators and media should play an active role in making the democratic roots stronger, he said.

During Covid, it was difficult to convey Parliamentary proceedings, in spite of that, the proceedings were conducted successfully, he underlined.

It is ok to have verbal fights, shoutings in sessions but, the members should not cross the limits of decency, he noted.

On the occasion of completion of 100 years of Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, centenary celebrations will be held on December 4-5 in New Delhi, he explained.

Om Birla refused to answer a question on Congress boycotting his joint session speech which waas held on Friday.

However, Karnataka assembly speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri recalled that on June 24, 2002, then Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi had addressed the legislature in the same assembly and S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister then.

He further added, in Gujarat and Rajasthan also similar programmes are being held.

"On capacity of Speaker, the decisions we take are final. The objections are not tenable. Those who oppose this should understand this," Kageri maintained.

