Odisha Assembly begins with bedlam for third day running but calm returns

Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 Pandemonium continued to prevail in the Odisha Assembly for the third day of the Monsoon session as opposition Congress created a ruckus.

However, normalcy returned to the House in the post-lunch session following an all-party meeting convened by Speaker S.N. Patro.

As soon as the house assembled for question hour at 10.30 am, Congress legislature party leader Narasingha Mishra raised alleged corruption in the selection process of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

Joining Mishra, other Congress members too raised slogans against the state government on the issue. Unable to run the house, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till lunch.

As the situation remained the same in the post-lunch session too, he called an all-party meeting.

Meanwhile, both the BJP and Congress indulged in a blame game over the Assembly stalemate.

Speaking to reporters outside the House, BJP chief whip Mahon Majhi alleged there is a deal between the ruling BJD and the Congress to prevent smooth functioning of the House.

"Adjournment of the House directly till 4 p.m. just a minute after the beginning of question hour shows that there was a secret deal between the BJD and Congress to stall the Assembly," he claimed, adding that neither the government nor the Congress wants to discuss any issue that is the interest of the people of Odisha.

On the other hand, Congress legislator Taraprasad Bahinipati said, "Yesterday, the BJP had raised the Mahanga double murder case and demanded action against minister Pratap Jena. But, today they remained silent. Why they became silent, because, they have nexus with the ruling BJD."

Responding to the opposition, government chief whip Pramila Mallick said: "There is a lack of coordination between the opposition BJP and Congress parties. One day, Congress brought one issue, on the other day, BJP raised the same issue. However, the government is ready to discuss any issue that is in the interest of the people of Odisha."

