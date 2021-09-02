Old-age pension: Yogi transfers Rs 836.55 cr to accounts of 55.77L beneficiaries

Lucknow, Sep 2 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transferred Rs 836.55 crore to the accounts of 55.77 lakh beneficiaries of the National Old-Age Pension Scheme on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said that every poor, farmer, elderly person and destitute woman would get the benefit of the welfare scheme without any discrimination.

"No one will be deprived of basic necessities or die of hunger in Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also released schemes from time to time to benefit people," Yogi Adityanath asserted.

In an event organised virtually, the Chief Minister said, "I am happy to inform that out of these beneficiaries, there are 4.56 lakh new beneficiaries. The quarterly instalment is being sent to these accounts for the first time."

He said that the older people have a wealth of experience.

"They are our guide. The central and state governments are working with a sense of service to manage the life and livelihood of each and every senior citizen," the Chief Minister elaborated.

"Whether the elderly needs ration or medical treatment at the time of illness, everything is being provided free of cost. Not only this, 'Elderly Helpline 14567' (Elderline) has been specially launched, where any senior citizen can contact and get help round the clock," he asserted.

Yogi Adityanath also interacted with the beneficiaries from various districts through virtual medium, where he inquired about their health.

He instructed the district magistrates to provide the benefit of 'Ayushman Bharat' or Chief Minister's 'Jan Arogya Yojana' to every needy person.

