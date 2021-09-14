Om Birla to chair All India Presiding Officers' Conference on Sep 15

New Delhi, Sep 14 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair 81st All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) on September 15 here to commemorate the 'Centennial Year' of AIPOC and International Day of Democracy.

The meeting coincides with the completion of 100 years of the first conference of all India presiding officers held in Shimla.

"It was on this very day that the 1st AIPOC was held in Shimla a hundred years ago. The Conference is also being organised in the backdrop of International Day of Democracy, which is celebrated on September 15 every year," the Lok Sabha secretariat said here.

The theme of the Conference is 'Role of Legislature in fostering effective and meaningful democracy'. The presiding officers of Legislative bodies in India will be participating in this conference and the invitations have been extended to Parliament of 22 countries to attend this conference.

The 80th AIPOC was held on November 25 and 26 last year and was concluded with an address by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his concluding remarks, he said that our efforts should be directed towards making common people understand our Constitution better. The move for 'Know Your Constitution' will act like a protective guard for the Constitution of India and also called for making the language of laws simpler, so that common people may understand it.

Last year, out of 30 State Assemblies, only 20 participated. During the previous year conference, Birla also informed that the report on 'E-vidhan' will soon be placed by the Committee formed under the Speaker of Assam State Assembly. E-vidhan will lead to bringing together the works of all legislatures in a single portal.

Birla also stated that the people were at the root of our Constitution and said, this day (November 26) has been chosen to protect our Constitution as our Constitution was adopted on this very day and Dr B R Ambedkar played an important role in it.

