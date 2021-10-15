Om Prakash Rajbhar warms up to BJP again

Lucknow, Oct 15 In a complete turnaround, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday said that he may form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) one again, ahead of the upcoming UP Assembly elections.

Rajbhar, while addressing a press conference in Lucknow, said, "In the interest of the society, we went to the BJP with the report of the Social Justice Committee, but the BJP did not listen to us, now if the BJP accepts this demand, then we can go with them also."

He said that the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha was formed on the basis of various issues in the society. "Whichever party accepts these issues, we will go with them. If the BJP accepts it, we can go with them too," he explained.

Rajbhar also asked the BJP that apart from accepting the social justice committee report, they should also be ready to make education free till post-graduation, waive off domestic electricity bills, bring prohibition of liquor, border limit of police, weekly leave to police force and give home guards the same facilities as police.

He said he would make the final announcement on the issue of alliance on October 27 at a rally in Mau district.

Rajbhar who was a cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, had been dismissed in 2019 due to differences over seat sharing in the Lok Sabha elections.

Thereafter, he had been campaigning against the BJP and had formed the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a coalition of about 10 political parties led by his own party SBSP.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also a part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

Sources said that if Rajbhar decides to go with the BJP, some constituents of the Morcha like the AIMIM may opt out.

