Omar Abdullah 'unequivocally' condemns Srinagar terror attack; Mehbooba Mufti slams Centre

Top leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday condoled the death of two police personnel in terrorist attack outskirts of Srinagar that also left several others injured.

Speaking to , National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah said, "This is a very unfortunate incident. I express my condolences to the Bravehearts. But it needs to be stopped. I believe that the Centre should shorten the distance from Delhi and win the heart of the people."

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state Omar Abdullah condemned the terrorist attack on a police vehicle.

Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah said, "Terrible news of a terror attack on a police bus on the outskirts of Srinagar. I unequivocally condemn this attack while at the same time send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the injured."

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti slammed the central government after the incident alleging that the Centre's false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed.

"Terribly sad to hear about the Srinagar attack in which two policemen were killed. The government of India's false narrative of normalcy in Kashmir stands exposed yet there has been no course correction. My condolences to the bereaved families," she tweeted.

Two police personnel were killed and 12 others injured after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The injured personnel have been evacuated to an Army Hospital where are undergoing treatment at Army Hospital, according to Kashmir Zone Police.

One ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries in the attack that took place in the Pantha Chowk area of the city, Police said.

