Omar Abdullah visits family of Amir Magray in Gool

Srinagar, Nov 27 Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited Famrote village of Gool in Ramban district to express sympathies with the bereaved kin of Amir Magray.

Demanding handing over of the body of the deceased to the bereaved family, he also asked the Government to expedite the inquiry into the Hyderpora killings.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered a magisterial inquiry in the Hyderpora encounter in which police said four persons including a Pakistani terrorist and his accomplice Amir Magray were killed.

The families of Altaf Ahmad, Mudassir Gul and Amir Magray killed during the encounter insisted that their kin had no involvement in militancy and demanded that his bodies of the slain persons be returned to them.

Altaf Ahmad and Mudassir Gul's bodies were later exhumed and handed to their relatives.

