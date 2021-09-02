One student dead in US high school shooting

San Francisco, Sep 2 One student died after a shooting incident in a high school in the US state of North Carolina, authorities said.

The shooting happened on Wednesday at Mount Tabor High School in the city of Winston-Salem, reports Xinhua news agency.

The suspect, who is thought to also be a student, has not yet been caught, said Winston-Salem Police Department Chief Catrina Thompson at a news conference.

"One student was located with a gunshot wound. Medical responders began life-saving measures and the injured student was transported to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries," she said.

The lockdown the school went into after the shooting has been lifted, she said.

All other students are safe, Forsyth County spokesperson Christina Howell told CNN.

The shooting was the second this week at a North Carolina high school, according to the CNN report.

The other took place in Wilmington, where one student was shot Monday at New Hanover High School.

