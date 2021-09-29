Only AAP can give honest govt to Punjab, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that only AAP can give a good and honest government to Punjab.

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Punjab ahead of state assembly elections in 2022.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, the Delhi chief minister said, "Punjab is facing political instability and dirty politics are going on these days. Only AAP can give a good and honest government to the state."

He further extended his wishes to the newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi who took charge on September 20 after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the position.

While comparing his governance in Delhi with Channi's governance in Punjab, Kejriwal said that now the state chief minister should fulfil all the promises made by Captain because only four months are left in the assembly elections.

"When I was elected as Delhi chief minister, I waived off half the electricity bill and water bill in 49 days only. So now, Punjab chief minister should fulfil the promises made by Captain in the state because only four months are left for elections," Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal further alleged that Punjab will be proud of the party and its chief minister face when they will win the elections in the state.

( With inputs from ANI )

