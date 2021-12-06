Oppn condemns Nagaland killing, demands impartial probe

New Delhi, Dec 6 Opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha on Monday condemned the killing of civil in Nagaland and demanded impartial inquiry and compensation for the deceased.

Condemning the incident, Lok Sabha member from Nagaland, Tokheho Yepthomi said that an unfortunate incident had taken place, pointing out that Naga political negotiation has been going on for 25 years and people are also anxiously waiting for the solution and said AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Powers Act) has not given power to armed forces to kill people indiscriminately.

He demanded that an inquiry should be held and stern action should be taken against the guilty and adequate compensation to the family of victims.

Condemning the incident, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded that the government must repeal the AFSPA and said no country in the world has a barbaric law like AFSPA. He asked if the informant was linked with China.

Terming December 4 as black day, Congress member Gaurav Gogoi questioned the failure of security agencies to differentiate unarmed civil from hardcore militants. He appealed for peace and demanded a probe and detailed statement by the home minister and defence minister.

DMK member T.R. Baalu said it is condemnable that our own security forces have killed our own people. Baalu also demanded proper inquiry and compensation for the victims.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress condemned the incidents and requested for a detailed statement from the home minister.

Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said that the incident is a matter of concern and asked how wrong information reached the security forces.

NCP member Supriya Sule demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Rs one crore including for the soldier who was also killed in the incidents.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla assured the members that the Home Minister will make a statement post lunch.

