Oppn gives notices in both Houses, demands MSP & compensation to farmers

New Delhi, Nov 29 Opposition in both Houses of Parliament has upped its ante against the government as it prepares to repeal the farm laws on Monday. Several MPs from the Congress and other parties have moved notices in their respective Houses.

Floor Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given an adjournment notice in the House to suspend Question Hour and discuss the MSP issue. In the notice, Chowdhury said that the 'Government should declare Minimum Support Price for all crops backed by legal guarantee'.

Congress MP Manish Tewari has given a notice for adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha demanding compensation to farmers who lost their lives. Similar notices have also been given by Manickam Tagore in the Rajya Sabha.

Binoy Vishwam of the CPI has given a Suspension of Business Notice in the House demanding a discussion on ensuring a legal guarantee for (MSP) Minimum Support Price for farm produce.

Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party has given a Suspension of Business Notice and demands 'discussion on the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price for farmers' under rule 267.

TRS MP K. Keshava Rao has given a Suspension Notice in the Rajya Sabha over crop procurement in Telangana. His notice says to discuss 'discriminatory crop procurement policy of the Central government over the non-procurement of crops'.

The government will table 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' in the Lok Sabha on Monday to complete the constitutional provisions to repeal three farm laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will introduce the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in the Lower House.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will repeal three farm laws the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and to amend the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

